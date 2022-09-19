The One Word Twitter Keeps Saying To Describe Meghan

It's not often that Meghan Markle goes anywhere or does anything that the world doesn't sit up and notice — okay, this never happens. So, it won't come as a surprise that when the Duchess of Sussex arrived for Queen Elizabeth's funeral today at Westminster Abbey, Twitter was quick to start commenting on her look.

It seems the duchess hit it out of the park with her choice of attire for the very sad occasion, judging from Twitter's overwhelming opinion. In fact, social media users had one word to describe both the royal's dress, cape and hat as well as how she presented herself for the televised state funeral, which is expected to draw a TV viewing audience of millions worldwide according to The Washington Post.

"Perfect" was the one word that kept coming up again and again in Twitter comments about Meghan, with one person saying, "Meghan always stands out! Her posture is perfect." Another royal fan felt her attire was also "perfect."

Again and again the oftentimes-controversial royal was praised as "perfect" online. The flattery is probably a welcome break from the seemingly-constant criticism the Duchess of Sussex has faced since launching her podcast, "Archetypes," and during her recent UK visit, which was extended by several days following the death of the royal family matriarch and long-serving monarch.

Meanwhile, some observers also thought that the Princess of Wales and Meghan looked alike today given their all-black funeral attire featuring hats that partially obscured their faces.