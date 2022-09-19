Prince Harry Wasn't Allowed To Salute At The Queen's Funeral. Here's Why

The funeral of Queen Elizabeth II saw thousands of people gather in Westminster Abbey to say goodbye. Many wore suits, but a few members of the royal family, including William, Prince of Wales, and Anne, Princess Royal, could be seen sporting military uniforms. However, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, was not one of these people. Though the Duke of Sussex was able to wear his military uniform to the queen's final vigil, he wore a morning suit to her funeral on September 19, 2022.

Nothing has been confirmed, but a spokesperson for the Duke of Sussex stated that he wanted the main focus to be on honoring his grandmother (via People). At the funeral, he could be seen standing in formation with his brother Prince William and his other family members, all of whom wore military dress aside from his uncle Prince Andrew.

As reported by Hello!, the Duke of Sussex stood in stoic silence when those around him saluted Queen Elizabeth II's coffin. The reason for this is that when Prince Harry stepped down as a working member of the royal family alongside his wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, he sadly lost the privilege to do certain things. Despite his ten years of military service (via The Royal Family), his status as a non-working royal prevents him from wearing a military uniform, as well as stopping him from saluting the queen's coffin like his brother and other family members.