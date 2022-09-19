Princess Charlotte And Prince George's Chatter At Wellington Arch Has The Internet Talking

As people all over the world tuned in to watch the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II, mourners couldn't help but pay close attention to Prince George of Wales and Princess Charlotte of Wales, who attended the services with their parents, William and Catherine, Prince and Princess of Wales. George and Charlotte walked in the procession behind the queen's coffin, and Princess Charlotte even paid tribute to the queen by wearing a diamond brooch in the shape of a horseshoe on her coat that her great-grandmother, who loved riding horses, had gifted her (per People).

After the service at Westminster Abbey, members of the royal family were stationed in Wellington Arch. As they waited, video cameras caught a special moment between the Wales children (via Hello!) with Charlotte clearly reminding her brother George — who is second in line to the throne — that he needs to bow when the queen's coffin passes them.

The exchange delighted those on social media, who were impressed by the children's behavior throughout the event. "Prince George and Princess Charlotte are a credit to their parents. At 9 and 7 year[s] old to sit still and quietly for that long . . . well I'm 38 and I'd struggle without fidgeting," wrote one person, per The Mirror. "Well done to George [and] Charlotte who behaved impeccably. Proud to be #British," posted another.

While George and Charlotte were front and center at the funeral, their younger brother, Prince Louis, was likely deemed too young to attend, according to People.