A Touching Moment Between Kate Middleton And Prince George Has The Internet Talking

Though it's become customary over the years for the royal family not to show too much emotion in public, Kate Middleton shared a touching moment with her son, Prince George of Wales, as he said goodbye to his late grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II. Fans watching the funeral service, which aired live across the globe, noticed that the royal made sure to comfort her son during what was sure to have been a very difficult day, placing her hand lovingly on his leg as they sat together inside Westminster Abbey. Photographers captured the sweet moment, which saw young George looking solemn while sandwiched in between his Catherine, Princess of Wales, and his dad, William, Prince of Wales, with Princess Charlotte of Wales on the other side of her mom.

But that wasn't the only show of affection the mom of three offered her two eldest children as they appeared at the public event. Before heading inside Westminster Abbey, The Sun shared photos that showed her gently placing her hand on Princess Charlotte's back and seemingly stroked her hair before also placing her hand lovingly on Prince George's back as they made their way inside.

Many members of the royal family appeared emotional as they said goodbye to the queen, with Standard sharing photos of Prince George seemingly wiping away tears while attending the events honoring his great-grandmother.