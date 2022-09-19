Days Of Our Lives Is Ready To Reveal Who Abby's Killer Really Is

"Days of Our Lives" viewers have been waiting for months for the conclusion of the summer's big murder mystery storyline. In June, Abigail Deveraux DiMera (Marci Miller) was shockingly murdered in her bedroom at the DiMera mansion, per The U.S. Sun. Her husband, Chad DiMera (Billy Flynn) found her and rushed her to the hospital, but it was too late. She was already gone after being stabbed several times in the midsection. Since that time, Chad has been determined to find out who really killed his wife, and fans have been taken on a wild rollercoaster ride of suspects.

The most obvious was Leo Stark (Greg Rikaart), who had been hiding out at the mansion and had also put Abigail on his list of people to seek revenge against after she helped ruin his wedding to Dr. Craig Wesley (Kevin Spirtas). However, other suspects soon emerged. People like Lucas Horton (Bryan Dattilo), Sarah Horton (Linsey Godfrey), and Gwen Rizczech (Emily O'Brien) all became people of interest in Abigail's murder (via Soap Opera Spy). However, fans still don't know who really killed Abigail.

This week, it seems that "Days of Our Lives" is finally ready to reveal the identity of Abigail's true killer, and it may come as a shock for many viewers.