Days Of Our Lives Is Ready To Reveal Who Abby's Killer Really Is
"Days of Our Lives" viewers have been waiting for months for the conclusion of the summer's big murder mystery storyline. In June, Abigail Deveraux DiMera (Marci Miller) was shockingly murdered in her bedroom at the DiMera mansion, per The U.S. Sun. Her husband, Chad DiMera (Billy Flynn) found her and rushed her to the hospital, but it was too late. She was already gone after being stabbed several times in the midsection. Since that time, Chad has been determined to find out who really killed his wife, and fans have been taken on a wild rollercoaster ride of suspects.
The most obvious was Leo Stark (Greg Rikaart), who had been hiding out at the mansion and had also put Abigail on his list of people to seek revenge against after she helped ruin his wedding to Dr. Craig Wesley (Kevin Spirtas). However, other suspects soon emerged. People like Lucas Horton (Bryan Dattilo), Sarah Horton (Linsey Godfrey), and Gwen Rizczech (Emily O'Brien) all became people of interest in Abigail's murder (via Soap Opera Spy). However, fans still don't know who really killed Abigail.
This week, it seems that "Days of Our Lives" is finally ready to reveal the identity of Abigail's true killer, and it may come as a shock for many viewers.
Sonny appears to be the key to solving Abigail's murder
The newest "Days of Our Lives" promo reveals that fans will finally learn who killed Abigail Deveraux DiMera. In the weekly preview, which was posted to the soap opera's official Twitter account, Chad DiMera is still looking for answers about what happened to his beloved wife, and he wants Sonny Kiriakis (Zach Tinker) to help fill in the blanks.
Because Sonny was also attacked and stabbed, it seems likely that the same person is responsible for both crimes. Now that Sonny's awake, Chad will grill him about the night of his attack. Although it seems that Sonny remembers very little about what happened, he claims he smelled the scent of vanilla. Later, Sonny is seen having a revelation about who stabbed him. "It was him," he says. Chad also appears to be on board with Sonny's thought process and seems to put the pieces together about the night Abby was killed. The promo also promises fans that Abigail's killer will be revealed, so it appears that viewers will finally get some answers in the upcoming episodes.
According to Soaps, Leo Stark believes that his former fiancé, Craig Wesley, killed Abby and tried to frame him. However, at this point, it seems that anything is possible.