Expert On 'Stark Difference' Between Camilla And Kate At Queen's Funeral - Exclusive

Following the heartbreaking death of Queen Elizabeth II, all eyes have been on the royal family. Over the last several days, many ceremonies have unfolded leading up to the funeral. The royal family has been involved in almost all of these events and royal watchers have been criticizing their every move throughout the process (via USA Today).

No event has been more important than the funeral, which took place on September 19 in London. The media showcased how various members of the family reacted to the event. Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, was seen crying, while Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex, was observed sharing a special moment with his niece, Princess Charlotte.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex weren't the only members of the family fans and critics alike were keeping tabs on during the service. Royal watchers had their eyes on Catherine, Princess of Wales, and Queen Consort Camilla as they arrived at the funeral for Queen Elizabeth II in corresponding black veils.

Two of the most powerful women in the family had completely different body language when attending the funeral, however, as an expert pointed out to us.