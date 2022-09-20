Why King Charles Will Likely Follow In This Double Holiday Royal Tradition

With Queen Elizabeth II now buried, King Charles III's reign has begun, and with it comes a lot of changes. According to royal experts, King Charles will have a different approach to leadership compared to his mother. "He will be a different sort of monarch. Charles is a deep thinker, romantic, sentimentalist," royal biographer Robert Hardman told The Washington Post.

Sources close to him also said that, unlike Queen Elizabeth, who was a staunch believer that the monarch shouldn't interfere with politics, King Charles will be more involved with political issues close to his heart. "Most of the issues that matter to him — climate change, employment prospects for young people, interfaith relations — are also relevant right across the Commonwealth," an insider shared with People, with another source noting that "he is operating with more caution" now that he has the crown.

But while King Charles is expected to take on a different direction in his rule, he may still sustain some traditions that Queen Elizabeth previously upheld — including celebrating his birthday twice.