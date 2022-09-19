Prince Harry's Friend Says He's Upset With The Public Amid The Queen's Death

Sadly, Prince Harry didn't get to say his goodbyes to the queen because he couldn't reach Scotland in time, per TMZ. Thankfully, The Irish Sun confirmed that things went very well the last time they met, during her Platinum Jubilee in June 2022.

Her Majesty even sent a car to pick up the Duke and Duchess of Sussex from the airport. Likewise, the queen was able to see Harry's children a number of times before she passed away, too, including during the celebratory weekend itself.

Regardless of whether he got to properly say goodbye, Harry's heartbreaking tribute to the queen shows how special their relationship was. The prince shared an emotional message on the Archewell website in which he gushed about how "globally admired and respected" his "Granny" was. Harry added, "Her unwavering grace and dignity remained true throughout her life and now her everlasting legacy," encouraging those reading to take her lead and live better.

Despite his impressive dedication to her memory, though, Buckingham Palace was forced to set the record straight on when Harry found out about the queen's death following extensive reports that the Duke of Sussex was the last to know. The Daily Mail clarified that the news was only announced "after every family member had been informed."

Unsurprisingly, Harry is tired of all the negative attention swirling around him, especially when it takes away from Her Majesty's memory.