Why Prince Harry Is Being Accused Of Snubbing King Charles At The Queen's Funeral

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, have long been blasted by the public and media alike. The level of scrutiny placed on the couple since the heartbreaking death of Queen Elizabeth II has been astonishing, though.

Growing up as a royal, Harry was subjected to an intense lack of privacy and had his every move recorded and discussed. The media's obsession with the royals shaped his life but never so intensely as when his beloved mother, Diana, was killed in a car crash after the paparazzi chased her back in the summer of 1997 (via The U.S. Sun). Harry was never the same and suffered immense loss, grief, and trauma as a result (via Today).

Now with the world's eyes locked on him and his wife during the entire week of funeral proceedings for Queen Elizabeth, some say Harry was being intentionally disrespectful to his father, King Charles III.