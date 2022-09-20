How Sarah Ferguson Secretly Honored Queen Elizabeth At Her Funeral

As the royal family mourned the heartbreaking death of Queen Elizabeth II, some of them paid tribute to the late monarch through their jewelry selection. Catherine, Princess of Wales, wore several pieces that belonged to the queen on separate occasions, including a diamond and pearl leaf brooch during the coffin procession from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall, and a pearl-string necklace to the funeral. Catherine's daughter, Princess Charlotte of Wales, wore a small horseshoe brooch on her coat above her heart to Elizabeth's funeral. People reported that the queen — who loved riding horses — had given the pin to her great-granddaughter.

Other members of the royal family paid tribute to the queen as well. Queen Consort Camilla wore a brooch that was gifted to her by Her Majesty at the cathedral service in Edinburgh. And Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, donned a pair of pearl and diamond earrings given to her by the queen.

And although she is no longer married to Prince Andrew, Sarah Ferguson was in attendance at Queen Elizabeth's funeral — and paid homage to the country's longest-reigning monarch with a special accessory of her own.