How Sarah Ferguson Secretly Honored Queen Elizabeth At Her Funeral
As the royal family mourned the heartbreaking death of Queen Elizabeth II, some of them paid tribute to the late monarch through their jewelry selection. Catherine, Princess of Wales, wore several pieces that belonged to the queen on separate occasions, including a diamond and pearl leaf brooch during the coffin procession from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall, and a pearl-string necklace to the funeral. Catherine's daughter, Princess Charlotte of Wales, wore a small horseshoe brooch on her coat above her heart to Elizabeth's funeral. People reported that the queen — who loved riding horses — had given the pin to her great-granddaughter.
Other members of the royal family paid tribute to the queen as well. Queen Consort Camilla wore a brooch that was gifted to her by Her Majesty at the cathedral service in Edinburgh. And Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, donned a pair of pearl and diamond earrings given to her by the queen.
And although she is no longer married to Prince Andrew, Sarah Ferguson was in attendance at Queen Elizabeth's funeral — and paid homage to the country's longest-reigning monarch with a special accessory of her own.
Sarah Ferguson wore a brooch in the shape of a sparrow
Sarah Ferguson, the former wife of Prince Andrew, Duke of York, attended Queen Elizabeth II's funeral wearing an all-black ensemble accessorized with a silver brooch in the shape of a swallow. As the Mirror pointed out, the swallow is a symbol of love and mourning from the Victorian era. In addition, the bird also signifies the hope for a safe return home, as Elizabeth has traveled to her eternal resting place at Windsor.
The Duchess of York flew back to the United Kingdom from the Venice Film Festival upon hearing the news of the queen's death. Although she and Andrew divorced in 1996, the exes still live with one another at Royal Lodge in Windsor, per Hello! She and Elizabeth were also reportedly still close. "The duchess bonded with Her Majesty over dog walking and riding horses and, even after her divorce, she would continue her great friendship with Her Majesty, by walking the dogs in Frogmore and chatting," an insider explained.
While she was missing from several of the queen's mourning events, the duchess accompanied her two daughters — Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice — to the funeral at Westminster Abbey. Fergie also posted a touching tribute to her former mother-in-law on Instagram, writing, "I will always be grateful to her for the generosity she showed me in remaining close to me even after my divorce. I will miss her more than words can express."
Sarah Ferguson and Prince Andrew will take care of the queen's beloved corgis
Queen Elizabeth II left behind her two beloved corgis — Muick and Sandy — after her passing, but Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson, Duke and Duchess of York, have stepped in to care for the pups. "The corgis will return to live at Royal Lodge with the duke and duchess. It was the duchess who found the puppies, which were gifted to Her Majesty by the duke," a source told People.
William, Prince of Wales, reassured mourners that the dogs would be well taken care of. "They are two very friendly corgis, so they've got a good home," he told someone on line to pay their respects as the queen was lying in state at Westminster Hall, per People. "They'll be looked after very well. Spoiled rotten, I'm sure."
The corgis even made an appearance at the queen's funeral, standing with aides to welcome her coffin to Windsor Castle before the committal service. And with Andrew expected to retreat from public life after the queen's funeral, royal biographer Ingrid Seward said the Duke of York was the "most logical" person to take in the dogs. "Let's face it, he hasn't got anything else to do," she said, per The Guardian.