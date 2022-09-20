Five Below's Great Prices Led To A Fantastic Post-COVID Recovery

"Let go & have fun" — not only is it great advice, it's a great slogan. Retailer Five Below coined the phrase, encouraging shoppers to indulge in the fun finds and trendy merchandise that line the shelves of their stores.

Per their website, Five Below calls themselves a "high-growth value retailer" that provides trendy products at a reasonable price. Five Below is more than just a name, it's a promise to shoppers that a majority of their products range from $1 to $5. Five Below keeps its prices low so that shoppers can spend more time enjoying their products and less time worrying about affording them. The value retailer carries everything from home decor to sweet treats, making it the ideal shopping destination for kids and kids-at-heart. According to Money Inc, the company was founded in 2002 by entrepreneurs David Schlessinger and Tom Vellios in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Today, Five Below has expanded across the United States, with nearly 1,200 stores in just over 20 years (via Zippia).

When the pandemic hit in 2020, most retailers had to close their doors to the public, causing many companies to struggle upon reopening. But according to foot traffic data, Five Below is doing just fine. The List created a graph via Data Herald that tracked foot traffic trends at Five Below over the past two years, and results show that the value retailer is as popular as ever.