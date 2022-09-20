Parenting Expert Has Something To Say About Kate Middleton's Interactions At The Queen's Funeral

Millions of people around the world watched Queen Elizabeth's funeral and committal service, according to Deadline. And as members of the royal family and the second and third in line for the throne respectively, Prince George and Princess Charlotte were in the front row at the funeral. During the service, their mother sat between them, and parenting expert Gifty Enright told The U.S. Sun what she noticed about Princess Catherine's parenting skills during the service.

She noted that bringing a grieving 9 year old and 7 year old to a funeral had the potential to go awry, but in letting them attend, "It truly shows how confident they are as parents." During the service itself, the Princess of Wales gave her kids "reassuring pats and squeezes here and there, when she thought the children needed it. This again was Kate showing how confident and intuitive she is as a mother."

Having the children at the funeral provided them with an opportunity to grieve their great-grandmother and, as Enright put it, "This normalizes their grief and validates their own pain and helps them navigate their confusion around death." And it being such a large, public event gave them an opportunity to practice regulating their emotions, something they'll have to do throughout their lives in the public eye. "This is fantastic training for their future roles," Enright said, "and the earlier they start, the easier it will be for them.'