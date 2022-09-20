The Only Person Who Walked In Funeral Processions For Both King George And Queen Elizabeth

All eyes were on Westminster Abbey on September 19, as the long public mourning period for Queen Elizabeth came to its conclusion. Millions watched as the monarch's family — including the unexpected appearance of royals Prince George and Princess Charlotte – walked in solemn procession behind the flag and flower draped coffin. The order of the march was carefully chosen and choreographed, per TIME. First came King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla (we're still getting used to saying that), followed by his younger siblings, Princess Anne, Prince Andrew, and Prince Edward. The queen's grandchildren were also part of the ceremony, including the two well-known princes who put aside their differences in a show of unity for their adored grandmother. (Will the funeral be a turning point for William, Prince of Wales, and Prince Harry? Only time will tell.)

Another notable member of the procession was the queen's first cousin, Prince Edward, Duke of Kent. The queen's and the duke's fathers were brothers: King George VI and Prince George, respectively. (Confused by all the Georges? Per Brit Royals, the king's actual first name was Albert; he opted to use his fourth name when he took the throne). As if that weren't close enough of a connection, the duke is also a second cousin to Prince Philip, the queen's beloved husband, via Wales Online. His mother, Princess Marina of Greece, was Philip's first cousin.

Although Prince Edward attracted less media attention than his famous cousins, his very presence at the queen's funeral made history.