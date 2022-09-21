Meghan Markle's Friend Gives An Update On The Sussexes' Feud With The Royal Family

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Duke and Duchess of Sussex, reportedly had no plans to see William and Catherine, Prince and Princess of Wales, during their trip to the United Kingdom. But all of that changed with the heartbreaking death of Queen Elizabeth II. The Sussexes extended their stay and surprised royal watchers when they joined William and Kate in greeting mourners outside Windsor Castle. But according to a source, the show of unity did not come easy for the former fab four. "It was awkward. Both couples found it hard," an insider told People. "They were in a stoic spirit of just getting through it for the Queen."

Still, there seemed to be hope as the royals continued to spend time together during the mourning services for the queen, including a private dinner after Her Majesty's coffin arrived at Buckingham Palace, per The Sun. William and Harry also stood vigil with their cousins at Westminster Hall and walked side-by-side behind Queen Elizabeth's coffin during the funeral procession. And although they were regulated to the second row at Westminster Abbey, Harry and Meghan sat in the same pew as William and Kate — as well as Prince George of Wales and Princess Charlotte of Wales — during the committal service at St. George's Chapel in Windsor (via People).

So did the queen's passing do anything to heal the rift between Harry and his family?