Meghan Markle's Friend Gives An Update On The Sussexes' Feud With The Royal Family
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Duke and Duchess of Sussex, reportedly had no plans to see William and Catherine, Prince and Princess of Wales, during their trip to the United Kingdom. But all of that changed with the heartbreaking death of Queen Elizabeth II. The Sussexes extended their stay and surprised royal watchers when they joined William and Kate in greeting mourners outside Windsor Castle. But according to a source, the show of unity did not come easy for the former fab four. "It was awkward. Both couples found it hard," an insider told People. "They were in a stoic spirit of just getting through it for the Queen."
Still, there seemed to be hope as the royals continued to spend time together during the mourning services for the queen, including a private dinner after Her Majesty's coffin arrived at Buckingham Palace, per The Sun. William and Harry also stood vigil with their cousins at Westminster Hall and walked side-by-side behind Queen Elizabeth's coffin during the funeral procession. And although they were regulated to the second row at Westminster Abbey, Harry and Meghan sat in the same pew as William and Kate — as well as Prince George of Wales and Princess Charlotte of Wales — during the committal service at St. George's Chapel in Windsor (via People).
So did the queen's passing do anything to heal the rift between Harry and his family?
Gayle King revealed the rift in the royal family has not been healed
While they spent a great deal of time together during the mourning services and funeral for Queen Elizabeth II, there has been no truce made between Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Duke and Duchess of Sussex, and the rest of the royal family. Gayle King — who is friends with the duchess — revealed to Extra that while "there have been efforts on both sides . . . to sort of make this right," things are still tense between the Sussexes and the monarchy.
"We shall see . . . Big families always go through drama, always go through turmoil," King explained. "It remains to be seen — are they going to be drawn closer together or are they going to be drawn apart? I have no idea, I have no inside information on that, but I will tell you this: It was good to see Harry standing with his family."
According to royal biographer Tina Brown, there is a key factor standing in the way of a reconciliation: Prince Harry's memoir, which one source says has been delayed until next year. While Brown believes that both Harry and Meghan could play a big role in the monarchy if they wish, they will have to scrap their plans for any tell-all projects.
"Unless he does give up his book and these tell-all documentaries and stops doing the interviews, then there can be no trust," Brown told Newsweek.