Camilla's Reaction To A Proposed Reconciliation With Harry Was Reportedly Quite Dramatic
Experts agree Prince Harry needs to give something up if he wants to reunite the royal family. As former Vanity Fair editor Tina Brown argued, during an appearance on "Lorraine" (via the Daily Mail), if the Duke of Sussex is serious about making things right, he must reconsider releasing his upcoming bombshell memoir. Brown contended, "Unless he gives up his book and the tell-all documentaries and interviews then there can be no trust. I think if he does that there can be a way."
Her comments echoed those of fellow royal experts Richard Fitzwilliams and Phil Dampier, who previously informed the Daily Mail that postponing, or even outright cancelling, its release could finally prove Harry's loyalty to the monarchy. As Fitzwilliams pointed out, "Were it to be published, if it had anything sensational it would be tasteless." The biggest concern is arguably how Harry will handle the difficult relationship he has with stepmother, and queen consort, Camilla Parker Bowles.
Per The Sun, the prince has promised to give a "wholly truthful" and "honest" depiction of his life, both with the royal family and beyond it, in the tome, leading some to wonder whether he'll be taking shots at Camilla. Royal biographer Angela Levin even told Talk Radio: "Anyone who is anyone is saying it's going to attack Camilla and make her responsible for [his] mental health and how she stole his father from his mother." However, it appears Harry did try to make amends, but Camilla reacted badly.
The queen consort outright refused to use a mediator
It's no secret Prince Harry and his stepmother, queen consort Camilla, have a somewhat troubled relationship. And realistically, the older the Duke of Sussex gets, the less likely it is they're going to make things right with each other. During an appearance on the Pod Save the Queen podcast (via the Daily Mail), royal expert Ingrid Seward contended that Harry "doesn't have great respect" for Camilla and, moreover, he's not "interested in developing a relationship with his stepmother at this stage in his life."
The pair was reportedly fine in the beginning, with the queen consort striving not to force herself on Harry or his brother, Prince William, but over the years things have soured significantly. And now, a new report suggests the Duke of Sussex tried to mend fences but Camilla wasn't interested. In an excerpt from her book, "The New Royals," published in Vanity Fair, royal expert Katie Nicholl revealed a family friend told her Harry made a real effort to solve their problems.
"Harry went in with hugs and the best of intentions and said he wanted to clear the air," they explained to Nicholl. "He actually suggested that they use a mediator to try and sort things out, which had Charles somewhat bemused and Camilla spluttering into her tea." The queen consort refused to involve an outside party, branding the idea "ridiculous" and asserting they had to sort it out as a family or not at all.
The recent royal reconciliation wasn't what it seemed
Although fans were delighted to see the Fab Four back together, William and Harry's outing after the queen's death was reportedly more uncomfortable than it looked. As the Daily Star reported, the Prince of Wales reached out to his younger brother personally, via text message, to ensure he and Meghan Markle would be there to accompany William and wife Catherine Middleton as they greeted mourners at Windsor Castle.
It was a major moment for royal watchers, who believed there might finally be a thaw in the frosty relationship between the warring brothers. Sadly, an insider revealed to People that it was an "awkward" and emotionally difficult situation all round. "Both couples found it hard," they shared, clarifying it wasn't even really a reconciliation. Rather, "They were in a stoic spirit of just getting through it for the queen."
The foursome stepped out to greet well-wishers together, in what many saw as a much-needed symbol of renewed unity. Unfortunately, it seems there's still a long way to go, particularly considering the ongoing issues between Harry and Camilla Parker Bowles. In fact, according to certain experts, things are about to get way worse for Meghan and Harry's relationship with the royals now Charles is king.