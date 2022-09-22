Camilla's Reaction To A Proposed Reconciliation With Harry Was Reportedly Quite Dramatic

Experts agree Prince Harry needs to give something up if he wants to reunite the royal family. As former Vanity Fair editor Tina Brown argued, during an appearance on "Lorraine" (via the Daily Mail), if the Duke of Sussex is serious about making things right, he must reconsider releasing his upcoming bombshell memoir. Brown contended, "Unless he gives up his book and the tell-all documentaries and interviews then there can be no trust. I think if he does that there can be a way."

Her comments echoed those of fellow royal experts Richard Fitzwilliams and Phil Dampier, who previously informed the Daily Mail that postponing, or even outright cancelling, its release could finally prove Harry's loyalty to the monarchy. As Fitzwilliams pointed out, "Were it to be published, if it had anything sensational it would be tasteless." The biggest concern is arguably how Harry will handle the difficult relationship he has with stepmother, and queen consort, Camilla Parker Bowles.

Per The Sun, the prince has promised to give a "wholly truthful" and "honest" depiction of his life, both with the royal family and beyond it, in the tome, leading some to wonder whether he'll be taking shots at Camilla. Royal biographer Angela Levin even told Talk Radio: "Anyone who is anyone is saying it's going to attack Camilla and make her responsible for [his] mental health and how she stole his father from his mother." However, it appears Harry did try to make amends, but Camilla reacted badly.