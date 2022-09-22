Foot Traffic Data Is Showing Bad News For IKEA

Whether you're moving out of your parent's house for the first time or you're in need of a living room revamp, IKEA has everything you need to turn your house into a home. Ingvar Kamprad, the founder of IKEA, began selling furniture through a catalog that allowed people to purchase home decor items without ever leaving their home (via Insider). The first in-person shopping location opened in Älmhult, Sweden in 1958. Per IKEA, the furniture company gained so much popularity that other Swedish retailers felt intimidated and tried to sabotage IKEA's suppliers. Luckily, the company only grew, expanding to the US in 1985.

IKEA's products are cheap and reliable, although it may take you quite a while to put their products together. According to Insider, "flat packing," the process of selling furniture in pieces and having shoppers put together the products themselves, keeps shipping and labor costs low, allowing IKEA to sell products at an extremely affordable price.

Despite the inconvenience of having to put together every piece of furniture, Forbes reports that today, IKEA is one of the world's largest furniture retailers. But is the business model sustainable? Can IKEA adapt to changing consumer trends and keep their customers coming back? The List created a graph via Data Herald that tracked foot traffic trends at IKEA over the past few years. According to the data, IKEA is seriously struggling — and even the promise of delicious Swedish meatballs may not be enough to get shoppers through the door.