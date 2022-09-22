Prince Andrew And Sarah Ferguson May Have New Worries Under King Charles

Prince Andrew's biggest fear is about changes his brother King Charles III will make. Vanity Fair reported that the new king and William, Prince of Wales, agree that Prince Andrew should not publicly represent the royal family again. The decision to keep the disgraced prince out of public view wasn't helped after a bombshell headline broke. In Angela Levin's new biography, "Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall: From Outcast to Future Queen Consort," she claims that Andrew and Sarah, Duchess of York tried to stop Charles from becoming king before the queen died. According to The New York Post, Levin's book alleges that the Duke and Duchess of York wanted William to rule. The newest tea spilled about Andrew probably didn't endear him to the new king.

Sarah Ferguson's absence from the queen's mourning events hasn't gone unnoticed, but Andrew's ex-wife remains loyal. According to Woman & Home, the Duchess of York realizes her relationship with her former husband is "not normal." However, in 2016, Fergie told the Italian talk show "Porta a Porta" (via Woman & Home), "I believe that the love I have for him and he has for me is just very different from what normal people have. We have great respect and love for each other. It really is our own fairy-tale, and it's our own lives, how we like to be, with total respect and honor to each other."

But Andrew and Sarah may have new worries under the new king.