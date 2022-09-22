Prince Andrew And Sarah Ferguson May Have New Worries Under King Charles
Prince Andrew's biggest fear is about changes his brother King Charles III will make. Vanity Fair reported that the new king and William, Prince of Wales, agree that Prince Andrew should not publicly represent the royal family again. The decision to keep the disgraced prince out of public view wasn't helped after a bombshell headline broke. In Angela Levin's new biography, "Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall: From Outcast to Future Queen Consort," she claims that Andrew and Sarah, Duchess of York tried to stop Charles from becoming king before the queen died. According to The New York Post, Levin's book alleges that the Duke and Duchess of York wanted William to rule. The newest tea spilled about Andrew probably didn't endear him to the new king.
Sarah Ferguson's absence from the queen's mourning events hasn't gone unnoticed, but Andrew's ex-wife remains loyal. According to Woman & Home, the Duchess of York realizes her relationship with her former husband is "not normal." However, in 2016, Fergie told the Italian talk show "Porta a Porta" (via Woman & Home), "I believe that the love I have for him and he has for me is just very different from what normal people have. We have great respect and love for each other. It really is our own fairy-tale, and it's our own lives, how we like to be, with total respect and honor to each other."
But Andrew and Sarah may have new worries under the new king.
Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson afraid they'll be kicked out of the Royal Lodge
Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson are afraid they will be kicked out of the Royal Lodge after the death of Queen Elizabeth II. According to The U.S. Sun, the divorced royal couple fears King Charles III is considering changing who lives at the royal residences. One insider told the outlet the Duke and Duchess of York feared they'd be "thrown to the wolves." Another royal insider told The U.S. Sun, "They are no longer under the protection of the Queen, but it would seem callous to throw them out so soon after she died." The second royal source added, "But if he's doing no duties and rattling around a £30 million mansion during the cost-of-living crisis, then it's a terrible look."
According to Woman & Home, the Royal Lodge is a Georgian mansion in Windsor Great Park with 30 rooms. Fergie and Andrew's home has an indoor swimming pool, a private chapel, and eight cottages for staff. The Royal Lodge was a getaway for King George VI and family. Marion Crawford, a former governess to Queen Elizabeth and Princess Margaret, said the mansion was a place for the royal family to relax. "At Royal Lodge, court etiquette was forgotten, and ceremony left behind... We had all our meals together and went for picnics, and above all, we gardened," Crawford once said (per Woman & Home).