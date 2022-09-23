The Rumors Surrounding Prince Harry Snubbing King Charles Have Officially Been Cleared Up

Regrettably, tensions are still high between Prince Harry and the rest of his extended family, particularly with King Charles and Prince William. According to Gayle King, a close friend of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, while "there have been efforts on both sides" it's going to take a lot more to make things right between them, as she told Extra. King contended, "Big families always go through drama, always go through turmoil."

On where they go from here, the TV icon wondered whether their shared loss brought them closer together or drove the group further apart. Either way, "It was good to see Harry standing with his family." In an excerpt from her book "The New Royals," published in Vanity Fair, author Katie Nicholl revealed the Duke of Sussex had actually tried to make amends with his father and Queen Consort Camilla, but it didn't go down too well.

As Nicholl wrote, when Harry suggested bringing in a mediator to help them assess the damage, Camilla scoffed at the idea and that was that. While, as King noted, it was heartening to see the royals back together, there still seems to be a long way to go, and a lot of work to do, before they can fully reconcile their differences. At the very least, fans can take solace in the fact that Harry didn't ditch his father for dinner.