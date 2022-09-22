Meghan Markle And Prince Harry Finally Return To Their Non-Royal Routine

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's UK visit was completely derailed when his beloved grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, fell ill at her summer home in Balmoral, Scotland. The celebrity couple was in the midst of a whirlwind tour, which took in two stops in Britain and one in Germany, all for charitable causes close to their hearts, when a spokesperson for Buckingham Palace announced Her Majesty was "under medical supervision" after a busy few days — which included meeting new Prime Minister Liz Truss.

Just a short while later, the royal family revealed the beloved monarch had passed away. Hello! magazine reported Her Majesty's eldest children, King Charles and Princess Anne, were both with her when she died since they happened to already be in Scotland at the time. Sadly, Harry didn't get to say his goodbyes to the queen despite rushing to her bedside, per TMZ. Regardless, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex quickly confirmed they would be sticking around for the royal mourning period (via Express).

Now that it's over, and they've paid their respects accordingly, Meghan and Harry aren't waiting any longer to head home.