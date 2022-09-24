Queen Elizabeth May Have Died With One Regret Hanging Over Her Head

Although Queen Elizabeth's funeral may have stretched on a bit too long for Twitter, most of the 11.4 million people who tuned in to watch the final tribute to the long-reigning monarch would likely agree she had a lovely sendoff (via TMZ). Meanwhile, although scandals plagued the monarchy over the 70-plus years that the Queen sat on the throne, by many accounts, she was a very highly-regarded figure, who lived a life of honor.

While we'd love to think that the Queen died having no regrets, this may not be the case. Sadly, according to reports, the sovereign passed away without realizing a goal she'd long held that revolved around her family.

If you guessed that the monarch had hoped that Prince Harry might come back around and patch things up with his brother and father, you'd be right. Remember, HRH and the Duke of Sussex had a very close bond, with royal historian Robert Hardman telling People following her funeral, she "adored Harry right to the end, and Harry adored her."