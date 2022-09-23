Author Makes Bold Claim About How Meghan And Harry's Royal Exit Really Affected The Queen

Since leaving their roles as senior working royals in January 2020, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have busied themselves acquiring lucrative deals with Netflix and Spotify; setting up their nonprofit organization, Archewell, which also has a production arm; and continuing to speak out on issues that are important to them (via BBC News). Their staunch commitment to activism is particularly notable since the queen infamously claimed it wouldn't be feasible.

When they first defected, Her Majesty clarified in a statement, "In stepping away from the work of the royal family it is not possible to continue with the responsibilities and duties that come with a life of public service," per The Guardian. However, it was clear even then that the couple wouldn't be deterred, with a spokesperson for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex pointing to all their work to date, arguing, "We can all live a life of service. Service is universal."

In fact, experts thought Meghan and Harry's UK trip was problematic because it was essentially a semi-royal tour. As a former Buckingham Palace staffer railed to the Daily Beast, "The chutzpah of those two is unreal. Their proposal for being hybrid working royals was comprehensively rejected [at the Sandringham Summit], but it looks like they are just going ahead and doing it anyway."

As it turns out, though, their decision to leave may have impacted the queen more than it seemed.