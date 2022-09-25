Why Prince Harry Reportedly Feared Prince George

While the rift between Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and William, Prince of Wales, got worse after Harry married Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, sources admit that there had been problems between the brothers before Meghan entered the picture. Royal biographer Tina Brown revealed to The Telegraph that issues started to arise after Harry retired from the military in 2015 and became a full-time working royal. It didn't take long for the duke to find it difficult playing "second banana" to William, the future king.

"Diana insisted, much to her credit as a mother, that the two boys would be treated the same, but they were never going to be the same, that's the problem," Brown explained. "Gradually, that became a major tension between them. William had this great destiny ahead of him, he knew who he was. For Harry, it's like, 'Who am I going to be–Uncle Andrew? Am I really going there?'"

During his time as a working royal, Harry did support a number of important causes. He served as the patron of numerous charities, including African Parks, Dolen Cymru, MapAction, Rhino Conservation, and WellChild, per the Independent. Harry also founded the Invictus Games in 2014, a sporting competition that aims to help the recovery of wounded servicemen and women.

But despite his achievements, sources say that Harry was worried about his future — a fear that reportedly only got worse after the birth of William's oldest child, Prince George of Wales.