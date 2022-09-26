Heather Rae El Moussa Gives A Heartwarming Pregnancy Update

Since sharing the exciting news that she is expecting her first child with husband Tarek El Moussa, Heather Rae El Moussa has been giving her fans regular updates about her pregnancy. From announcing the sex of their baby (it's a boy!) to revealing the miracle product she rubs on her baby bump, Heather has given her social media followers a front-row seat to her journey to motherhood.

She's even been open about some of the struggles she's experienced. The "Selling Sunset" star was forced to sit out a trip to Cabo that Tarek took with his two kids from a previous marriage, Taylor and Brayden, out of fears she may contract Zika virus or get food poisoning while away, per People.

Heather has also been honest about dealing with the changes her body is undergoing throughout the pregnancy, as well as some difficulties balancing impending motherhood with her work schedule. "I'm busier than ever, I feel more motivated than ever, and to be honest more overwhelmed than ever," she wrote on Instagram. "As incredible as my pregnancy has been I am balancing A LOT right now. I was so sleep deprived the other day I had a full meltdown in the car on the way home from filming."

Heather was quick to point out, however, that she has loved "every moment" of being pregnant with her baby boy — and shared another sweet milestone with fans that came as a complete surprise to Heather and Tarek.