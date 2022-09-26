Everything We Know About Nick Blaine's New Wife In The Handmaid's Tale

Did it hurt? When Nick pulled his wedding ring out in Season 4 and we found out he was remarried? Or how about in Season 5, Episode 1 when we found out his teal-wearing wife seemed nice? For many Nick fans, June included, it would probably be easier if she was hatable but just like Nick's first wife, Rose seems perfect.

In case you forgot, Nick Blaine was given a wife in Season 2, Episode 5 of "The Handmaid's Tale." Eden, played by Sydney Sweeney, feels rejected by her husband — who for many reasons isn't interested in her, including the fact she's 15 — and starts an affair with another guard on the Waterford property. Once the two are discovered, they are sentenced to death by public drowning. Nick, June, and the Waterfords were all there to witness.

But where Eden was a true believer in Gilead, Rose's introduction in Season 5, Episode 1 of "The Handmaid's Tale" makes her seem the opposite. Rose greets Nick when he gets home from Fred's salvaging. Not wanting to wake the Marthas, she makes him coffee herself, using a cane to get around — something Serena Joy uses in the book version of "The Handmaid's Tale."

Rose also appears to be incredibly understanding of Nick's connection with June. What's more telling about her character, however, is the fact that Nick doesn't hide June from Rose. Not only does he move around her like they're actually on an even power footing, but he trusts her.