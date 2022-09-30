Royal Experts Say Prince Harry Could Be Facing Pressure From Meghan Amid Memoir Drama

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are back in California following a difficult, and longer than expected, sojourn overseas. Page Six confirmed the superstar couple traveled back to the states shortly after attending the queen's funeral. The Sussexes settled in California after spectacularly stepping down as working royals in 2020. Unsurprisingly, an insider claimed Meghan Markle and Prince Harry were eager to leave the UK.

Per In Touch Weekly, the couple weren't prepared to extend their trip in the first place and didn't like being apart from their two young children for so long either. By all accounts, despite reuniting with much of Harry's extended family during their time across the pond, the relationship between the Sussexes and The Firm hasn't improved. In fact, Kate Middleton reportedly didn't even talk to Meghan during her entire UK visit.

Likewise, Meghan and Harry's new position on the royal website hints that their relationship with King Charles is worse than ever. The main issue continues to be the Duke of Sussex's upcoming tell-all memoir. It remains to be seen what secrets, if any, he'll reveal but suffice to say the royals are anxious regardless. But, when it comes to toning it down, Harry could have an uphill battle on his hands.