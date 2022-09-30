Royal Biographer Comes To The Defense Of Queen Camilla Amid Reports Of A Rift With Prince Harry

The relationship between queen consort Camilla and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex has had its share of ups and downs. Way back in 2005, 21-year-old Harry had lots of praise for his stepmother. "[She's] a wonderful woman and she's made our father very, very happy which is the most important thing," Harry said during an interview at then-Prince Charles' Highgrove estate, per BBC. "William and I love her to bits."

Over the years, royal authors have continued the discussion. In her 2018 book, "Harry: Conversations with the Prince," royal biographer Angela Levin included Harry's positive take on his stepmother. "To be honest, she's always been very close to me and William," Harry said, per Express. "She's not a wicked stepmother.."

Speaking on the Mirror's Pod Save the Queen podcast, royal expert and author Ingrid Seward described the evolution of Camilla and Harry's relationship. Early on, Seward noted, "[William and Harry] were very happy to embrace her. Most of their friends' parents were divorced and remarried." But in time the relationship cooled. "I think Harry was quite happy to accept Camilla in the beginning but then went off the boil about her and I don't think he holds her in great respect," Seward added.

Recently, author Katie Nicholl's new book shared a less-than-flattering description of Camilla's dramatic reaction to reconciling with Harry. Now it's Levin's turn to weigh in, and she's offering a contrasting depiction of the queen consort.