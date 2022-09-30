The List's Exclusive Survey Shows Where Women Prefer To Shop For Bras

"The perfect bra" is totally relative: everyone's body is different and will need a different shape, size, and amount of support to provide the optimal fit. According to The New York Times, multiple studies found that a vast majority of women are wearing the wrong size bra; some even say 8 out of 10 women have ill-fitting bras in their closet. When you notice the signs that your bra doesn't fit, it might be time to get measured.

Some of the most popular bra stores like Victoria's Secret offer a complimentary bra measuring service, but shoppers have reported less than satisfactory experiences. One Insider writer visited four different Victoria's Secret stores and was told she was a different size at each store, after being haphazardly measured each time. For those of us who would prefer a more accurate and less awkward encounter, learning to measure yourself at home may be the best way to go.

Find yourself a tape measure and get started by measuring your rib cage for band size, then around the fullest part of your chest for cup size. Cosmopolitan walks you through a bit of math you have to calculate to find the number you'll see in stores. We recommend writing down each measurement as you go, and try not to get hung up on the number: your body is beautiful no matter what size, and deserves a comfy and supportive bra to accentuate that beauty!