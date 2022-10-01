The Queen's Death Certificate Varied From Prince Philip's In A Specific Way

The past few years have been especially challenging for the United Kingdom's royal family as they've experienced the loss of not one, but two senior members. Prince Philip died on April 9, 2021, leaving his wife of 73 years, Queen Elizabeth II, a widow for the last stretch of her reign. The queen herself died on September 8, 2022 at Balmoral Castle in Scotland, and — despite an official period of mourning for Britain's longest-serving monarch — everything from her children and grandchildren to her beloved corgis have been thrust into an amplified spotlight.

After the official period of mourning had ended, the Daily Mail reported that the National Records of Scotland had attempted to block attempts by legitimate media outlets to obtain a copy of the queen's death certificate, which is a matter of public record protected under the Registration of Births, Deaths, and Marriages (Scotland) Act of 1965. By law, death certificates must be submitted to the registrar within seven days, making them accessible upon formal request. However, the organization didn't release the queen's death certificate until September 29, and eagle-eyed royal watchers immediately noticed at least one difference between her death document and her late husband's.