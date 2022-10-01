Meghan Markle Was Deeply Offended By Her First Magazine Cover For This Alarming Reason

Meghan Markle's recent cover and accompanying interview for The Cut made headlines for many reasons. Not only did the royal share she may go back on Instagram, but Meghan's comparison of herself to Nelson Mandela had the late former South African president's grandson up in arms.

Flash back to 2017 and it was another magazine cover featuring the Duchess of Sussex that had everyone talking. That time, Meghan appeared on Vanity Fair's October cover. Her interview would mark the first time the then-actress publicly commented on her relationship with Prince Harry, which obviously had tongues wagging all over the world (via Us Weekly).

"We're a couple. We're in love," the soon-to-be bride told the outlet. "I'm sure there will be a time when we will have to come forward and present ourselves and have stories to tell, but I hope what people will understand is that this is our time." She went on to confirm that the eventual royal family defectors were "happy."

But it turns out that Meghan was very unhappy about the Vanity Fair cover itself for a very disturbing reason.