Why King Charles' Communications Secretary Is A Very Controversial Pick

King Charles III has only been in power for less than a month, but he is already making headlines for potentially controversial reasons. Even during the new monarch's first speech, some royal fans were perturbed about his characterization of his wife, queen consort Camilla. Then there was the issue of his inheritance from his mother Queen Elizabeth II, which reportedly the King will not have to pay taxes on, despite the jaw-dropping sum.

Now, King Charles' pick for his communications secretary has some people all worked up due to the former co-editor's position at tabloids that knocked senior members of the royal family. As BuzzFeed reports, Tobyn Andreae previously worked at the Daily Mail and the Mail on Sunday, two British publications which have not always reported favorably on the King's children and daughters-in-law.

Most notably, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle sued the Mail on Sunday for libel — and won (via NBC News). The tabloid also wrote many negative stories about the now-Princess of Wales before she wed Prince William, calling her "Waity Katie," while Andreae held a top role there. Incidentally, the royal family approved of other derogatory nicknames for Kate Middleton around the same time.

But there are still more reasons why Andreae's hiring has some people scratching their heads.