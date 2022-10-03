Why Kim Kardashian Is In Trouble With The SEC

When Kim Kardashian makes headlines, it's typically because she released a new product, like a line of bathroom accessories that cost a jaw-dropping amount, or after the reality star makes a controversial red carpet appearance. Fans may also get inundated by stories about who the mom of four is dating or what she's posting to social media. But Kardashian is trending for another unexpected reason today. The SKIMS mogul is in trouble with the Securities and Exchange Commission and is now set to pay a hefty sum for allegedly not following regulations about promoting cryptocurrency online (via Bloomberg).

According to the SEC, Kardashian was paid a quarter of a million bucks to tout EMAX tokens to her 331 million Instagram followers, a fact she did not disclose at the time. Given this omission, the star is settling with the regulatory body for $1 million — as well as paying back her take from the promotion, according to NPR. Further, the TV staple is prohibited from posting about crypto for three years.

Clearly, SEC chair Gary Gensler is looking to make an example out of the mega-influencer, saying in a statement about the situation, "Ms. Kardashian's case also serves as a reminder to celebrities and others that the law requires them to disclose to the public when and how much they are paid to promote investing in securities."

Through a spokesperson, Kardashian also spoke out about the cringey matter.