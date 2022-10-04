Here's How America's Favorite Gyms Rank Against Each Other

Stepping into a gym is like entering a new world: As you enter, you're greeted by weightlifters repping 500 pounds and dry-scooping protein powder, while influencer-types take glistening gym selfies after their runs in the oversized mirror. There is so much to know about the culture, the procedures, and the safety of going to the gym, sometimes we feel like maybe it would have been better to work out at home. Whether it's your first time at a gym or you're a seasoned pro, working out can be seriously intimidating. A gym can make or break your workout experience, so it's important to find one with the right atmosphere for you and a price point that you can easily manage.

Foot traffic can tell us which gym is the most popular and which ones we should probably avoid, leaving the guesswork out of finding you the perfect place to work out. To find out which gym outranks the rest, The List created a graph via Data Herald that analyzed foot traffic data at five prominent American gyms over the past two years. The results show that one workout facility keeps their members coming back each month, promising low prices and a "judgment-free" zone.