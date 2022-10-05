Why These Loretta Lynn Songs Were Banned From The Radio

Loretta Lynn had four children by the time she was just 20 years old and spent her early years working hard as a housewife in the early 1950s. Her childhood was spent in poverty, raised by a coal miner in rural Kentucky, per Wide Open Country. By the time of her death at 90 years old, though, Loretta Lynn has become one of the most famous and successful artists of our time.

If you are curious how a small-town girl became a mega-star, you simply have to look at her songs. Lynn was known for singing about her personal struggles and life experiences. Her very first song "I'm a Honky Tonk Girl" gave us insight into the true Loretta Lynn, who wasn't afraid to sing the truth — in this song, she sings about losing her man but the freedom that comes along with that, per Rolling Stone. When she released "You Ain't Woman Enough (To Take My Man)" in 1966, fans leaned into her honesty and her don't-mess-with-me attitude, something that wasn't normal for a woman in the '60s. But, not everyone was fond of Lynn and her music. In fact, many of her songs were banned from the radio.