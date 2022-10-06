Meghan Markle's Friend Says These Two Royals Should Switch Places

Even though the longest-reigning sovereign in British history had passed away, all eyes were on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle as the royal family mourned Queen Elizabeth II. Page Six reported that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were pointedly seated behind everybody else, in the second row, at the funeral while Meghan's trending hashtag on Twitter was anything but flattering as social media users urged the former actor to head back to America.

Royal fans were overjoyed when Meghan and Harry reunited with his estranged brother, Prince William, and Catherine Middleton to greet mourners at Windsor Castle. However, an insider later admitted to People that the outing wasn't as friendly as it looked, with the foursome putting on a brave face to get through it without actively trying to fix their strained relationship. Suffice to say, the Sussexes were eager to return home ASAP after paying their respects.

In fact, Page Six confirmed that they traveled back to California just one day after attending Her Majesty's funeral. With all the renewed negative attention on Meghan, in particular, one of her biggest supporters is arguing that someone else should finally be in the firing line instead.