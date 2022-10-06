Why The Bold And The Beautiful's Douglas Will Be Getting A New Yet Familiar Face

For the last few months, "The Bold and the Beautiful" has been firing on all cylinders. One of the central storylines has been about young Douglas Forrester, currently played by child actor Django Ferri. Chaos erupted when Douglas' father, Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson), informed his adoptive mother, Hope Logan (Annika Noelle), that he wanted the boy to live with him full-time, per Soap Opera Spy. The possible custody battle between Thomas and Hope has polarized viewers and led to the Forresters and the Logans waging war against one another. Longtime lovers Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) and Brooke Logan (Katherine Kelly Lang) have found themselves at a crossroads in their marriage because of their opposing viewpoints about who Douglas is better off residing with.

However, before the storyline involving Douglas became a central plotline on "B&B," the role was played by a different young actor. Henry Samari had been portraying Douglas since 2019 but was suddenly recast with Ferri in August 2022 (via Soaps). The character had been absent from the canvas for quite some time before the recast, but Ferri quickly jumped into the new storyline. In recent episodes, Douglas has expressed his desire to spend more time with Thomas, but Hope and company keep pushing back at the idea, with Brooke and Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) leading the charge.

Douglas' custody situation will remain a highly-featured storyline for the foreseeable future. However, there will be one glaring difference — Ferri won't be the face of the boy.