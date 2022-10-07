Vampire Academy's Julie Plec Confirms She Ships This Fan-Favorite Bloodlines Couple

Streaming has certainly changed the name of the game, too. Julie Plec noted, "Or in the case of 'Vampire Diaries,' the teenagers found it generation after generation on Netflix, and the 12-year-olds weren't watching it when it first was on television. So I like to make YA television geared at everybody and then see who sticks around."

Of course, there's one relationship that fans are most focused on at the moment: Rose and Dimitri. Tread lightly if you haven't read the books because we're broaching mega-spoiler territory. One change that fans were puzzled over in "Vampire Academy" has nothing to do with the plotlines currently on the show and everything to do with the future.

In "Frostbite," everyone's favorite guardian god, Dimitri, becomes a strigoi. (Don't shoot the messenger!) It's not until "Blood Promise" that Rose tracks him down, but she finds herself at the whims of her soulless love. While much of this predatory dynamic is toxic, it's still romantically charged, as much as Rose wishes she could stop loving Dimitri. So, how will this new feral and monstrous strigoi aesthetic affect Rose's stint in Russia with a strigoi Dimitri?

We asked Plec that very question, and she said, "Yeah, we will see. It's something that we thought a little bit about, and, you know, like I said, the species is evolving. So if we do chicken out and feel like that won't work without a more handsome visage, you know, then we might make some changes, or we might just go for it and say, like, 'love is love.'"

New episodes of "Vampire Academy" stream Thursdays on Peacock.