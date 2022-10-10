Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Have An Adorable Update On Archie And Lilibet
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Duke and Duchess of Sussex, were in the United Kingdom when Queen Elizabeth II fell ill and passed away at the age of 96 — the couple had been in London to attend the WellChild Awards. The organization supports seriously ill children and their families, and each year hands out awards to kids who are showing resilience in the face of their diagnosis. Harry has been a patron of WellChild since 2007, per People, and Meghan attended the ceremony with her husband in 2018 when she was in the early days of her pregnancy with son Archie — a fact that Harry revealed when the couple attended the awards again the following year.
"Last year, when my wife and I attended, we knew we were expecting our first child — no one else did at the time, but we did — and I remember..." he said. "I remember squeezing Meghan's hand so tight during the awards, both of us thinking what it would be like to be parents one day. And more so, what it would be like to do everything we could to protect and help our child should they be born with immediate challenges or become unwell over time."
Unfortunately, Harry and Meghan had to miss this year's ceremony due to the queen's death, but Harry made time to meet with some of the WellChild Awards winners online, and he shared a sweet update about his and Meghan's two children.
Harry said Archie is 'very busy' and Lilibet is learning to speak
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, got the chance to meet some of the children who were honored at the 2022 WellChild Awards via video. During the chat, a boy named Henry asked the prince for an update on his children with Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex. "To answer your question, Henry, Archie is very, very busy," Harry shared. "And Lili is learning to use her voice, which is great."
Harry also spoke about the family's three dogs, who seem to keep the duke on his toes. "I've got three in this house now, so we basically have five children," he revealed. "I've got a black labrador called Pula, a rescue beagle called Guy and we've got another rescue beagle called Mia. Between the three of them, they drudge around chasing the squirrels every day, but they are also emotional support dogs, when they're behaving."
Harry and Meghan are also waiting for King Charles III to make a decision on whether Archie and Lilibet will receive prince and princess titles. Speaking on True Royalty TV's "Royal Beat" podcast, Katie Nicholl pointed out, "They remain 'Miss' and 'Master' currently [on the royal website]. And I'm told that that is a very clear signal from the king. He's willing to give those titles, but it comes with a caveat, and that caveat is trust. They have to know that they can trust the family."