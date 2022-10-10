Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Have An Adorable Update On Archie And Lilibet

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Duke and Duchess of Sussex, were in the United Kingdom when Queen Elizabeth II fell ill and passed away at the age of 96 — the couple had been in London to attend the WellChild Awards. The organization supports seriously ill children and their families, and each year hands out awards to kids who are showing resilience in the face of their diagnosis. Harry has been a patron of WellChild since 2007, per People, and Meghan attended the ceremony with her husband in 2018 when she was in the early days of her pregnancy with son Archie — a fact that Harry revealed when the couple attended the awards again the following year.

"Last year, when my wife and I attended, we knew we were expecting our first child — no one else did at the time, but we did — and I remember..." he said. "I remember squeezing Meghan's hand so tight during the awards, both of us thinking what it would be like to be parents one day. And more so, what it would be like to do everything we could to protect and help our child should they be born with immediate challenges or become unwell over time."

Unfortunately, Harry and Meghan had to miss this year's ceremony due to the queen's death, but Harry made time to meet with some of the WellChild Awards winners online, and he shared a sweet update about his and Meghan's two children.