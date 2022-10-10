The Bold And The Beautiful Star Heather Tom Shares Heartbreaking Family News
For several months now, a lot of people have been wondering whether or not "The Bold and the Beautiful" star Heather Tom will leave her character Katie Logan behind for a new career. She's been off the canvas for such a long time that a lot of viewers have been asking where Katie Logan has been this entire time. Well, the good news is that Katie is still around, as she's part of the soap's latest couple shuffle. She also told Soap Opera Digest in an interview that she never would have guessed that she would have stayed on the soap for so many long years. She told the publication, "When I did start on 'B&B,' I only signed a six-month contract, so I wasn't sure what was going to happen and then once I jumped in, I was like, 'I hope this show goes forever and I hope I can be a part of it.' It's been a wonderful place to go to work."
That said, Tom has also done one heck of a job balancing her daytime television career with her role as a mother, including when she homeschooled her son Zane back in 2020, as per her Instagram account. Well, Tom also recently shared some news about her family but unfortunately, it's not the happy kind as they've been left heartbroken for this reason.
Heather Tom is mourning the loss of her family dog
"The Bold and the Beautiful" star Heather Tom took to her Instagram account to share some devastating personal news with her fans. As many pet owners and lovers would know, it's always hard losing a furry family friend. Sharing a pic of her beloved dog Henry, Tom wrote, "Yesterday my beautiful boy passed away. Henry shared our lives for almost 16 wonderful years. I will miss running on the beach and going on long hikes with him. He had the best puppy dog eyes and he used them every chance he got to finagle a chicken bite or even better bacon! He was a kind, gentle, majestic beast and we will love him forever."
Of course, it didn't take long at all for her fans and followers to share their thoughts and condolences. Many of them, including "The Young and the Restless" star Lauralee Bell, wrote, "I'm so, so sorry! Incredibly hard! Thinking of you and sending love!" while "General Hospital" star Maura West said, "I am so sorry. I'm glad you had your good boy for a long time. Sending my love to you all." Tom's "The Bold and the Beautiful" co-star Darin Brooks also added, "Awww HT!! I'm so sorry to hear this... Sending you love."