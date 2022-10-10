Megyn Kelly Absolutely Bashed Meghan Markle And Prince Harry During Interview With Royal Author

When Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, made their famous "Megxit" departure from their official Buckingham Palace duties, they explained that the constant attacks they got from the British tabloids were taking a serious toll on their mental health (via The New York Times). Meghan, in particular, was targeted for her nationality, her race, and her status as a commoner, and the couple claimed that the palace didn't do enough to protect her from the haters.

If Meghan and Harry were expecting to be treated more kindly once they settled in California, they were in for a surprise. The media has been no less disdainful of them in the last few years: if anything, the critics have been even more vocal. Conservative voices, in particular, have been harsh — following Queen Elizabeth's funeral, Meghan McCain lashed out at Meghan and Harry. She accused them of stirring up trouble in an effort to be as popular in the United States as Prince William, Prince of Wales, is in the U.K. (per Daily Mail).

Former Fox News host Megyn Kelly is another right-wing journalist who makes no secret of her anti-Sussex stance. On the October 7 episode of her podcast, she hosted author Tom Bower, author of the new book "Revenge: Meghan, Harry, and the War Against the Windsors." Both Bower and Kelly expressed their low opinion of the couple, and blasted them for their response to the media.