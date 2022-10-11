Meghan Markle Opens Up About How Prince Harry Supported Her At Her Lowest Point
It's no secret that Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, had a difficult time adjusting to royal life after marrying Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex. During the couple's bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey, Meghan revealed that she considered suicide because she was so upset over how the British press was portraying her, among other things.
"I just didn't see a solution. I would sit up at night, and I was just, like, I don't understand how all of this is being churned out," Meghan said, via US Weekly.
"I realized that it was all happening just because I was breathing. I was really ashamed to say it at the time and ashamed to have to admit it to Harry, especially, because I know how much loss he's suffered. But I knew that if I didn't say it, that I would do it. I just didn't want to be alive anymore. And that was a very clear and real and frightening constant thought."
In the biography "Finding Freedom," it is alleged that Harry and Meghan's concerns for the duchess' mental well-being fell on deaf ears within the royal family, and it ultimately led to their decision to step down from their royal duties and start a new life in the United States, per Newsweek.
And, now, Meghan is revealing just how much her husband helped her during that difficult time.
Prince Harry found Meghan Markle the support she needed
When Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, was at her lowest, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, stepped up to make sure his wife received the help she needed. During a recent episode of Meghan's Spotify podcast, "Archetypes," she discussed "The Decoding of Crazy" (the name of the episode) with guests actor Constance Wu, comedian Jenny Slate, and activist and Bollywood star Deepika Padukone, per People.
Meghan revealed how Harry was the one who found her the right mental health professional to consult. "I mean, I think at my worst point, being finally connected to someone that, you know, my husband had found a referral for me to call. And I called this woman," Meghan said. "I'm introducing myself ... and saying I need help. And she could hear the dire state that I was in."
Mental health has always been an important topic for Harry, who has been open about his own struggles after the death of his mother, Princess Diana. He detailed his journey in the docuseries "The Me You Can't See," which he co-produced with Oprah Winfrey because he wanted to encourage others to seek help if needed. "I know that it's my responsibility and my duty to break that cycle," Harry explained.