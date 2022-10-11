Meghan Markle Opens Up About How Prince Harry Supported Her At Her Lowest Point

It's no secret that Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, had a difficult time adjusting to royal life after marrying Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex. During the couple's bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey, Meghan revealed that she considered suicide because she was so upset over how the British press was portraying her, among other things.

"I just didn't see a solution. I would sit up at night, and I was just, like, I don't understand how all of this is being churned out," Meghan said, via US Weekly.

"I realized that it was all happening just because I was breathing. I was really ashamed to say it at the time and ashamed to have to admit it to Harry, especially, because I know how much loss he's suffered. But I knew that if I didn't say it, that I would do it. I just didn't want to be alive anymore. And that was a very clear and real and frightening constant thought."

In the biography "Finding Freedom," it is alleged that Harry and Meghan's concerns for the duchess' mental well-being fell on deaf ears within the royal family, and it ultimately led to their decision to step down from their royal duties and start a new life in the United States, per Newsweek.

And, now, Meghan is revealing just how much her husband helped her during that difficult time.