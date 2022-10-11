Prince William Just Lost A Big Honor To Vin Diesel

The heartbreaking death of Queen Elizabeth II led to quite a few changes in the royal family, most notably her son, King Charles III, ascending to the throne. As a result, his eldest son, Prince William, inherited Charles's previous titles as the Duke of Cornwall — as well as Earl of Chester and Duke of Rothesay, when in Scotland — all while keeping his current title of Duke of Cambridge, per Cambridgeshire Live. In addition, Charles announced that he had named William the new Prince of Wales — a title Charles held for more than 60 years – and his wife Catherine as the new Princess of Wales.

"With Catherine beside him, our new Prince and Princess of Wales will, I know, continue to inspire and lead our national conversations, helping to bring the marginal to the cent[er] ground where vital help can be given," Charles said during his first speech as king (via People).

And as the next in line for the throne, William will take on more responsibilities as he supports his father's reign, while also preparing for his own time as king. "He knows the future [of the monarchy] rests on his, Catherine's and his kids' shoulders, and that's a lot of pressure," a friend told The Times. "He is going to step up and deliver."

But there is one title that William can no longer claim as his own because he has been dethroned by none other than action star Vin Diesel.