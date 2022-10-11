Prince William Just Lost A Big Honor To Vin Diesel
The heartbreaking death of Queen Elizabeth II led to quite a few changes in the royal family, most notably her son, King Charles III, ascending to the throne. As a result, his eldest son, Prince William, inherited Charles's previous titles as the Duke of Cornwall — as well as Earl of Chester and Duke of Rothesay, when in Scotland — all while keeping his current title of Duke of Cambridge, per Cambridgeshire Live. In addition, Charles announced that he had named William the new Prince of Wales — a title Charles held for more than 60 years – and his wife Catherine as the new Princess of Wales.
"With Catherine beside him, our new Prince and Princess of Wales will, I know, continue to inspire and lead our national conversations, helping to bring the marginal to the cent[er] ground where vital help can be given," Charles said during his first speech as king (via People).
And as the next in line for the throne, William will take on more responsibilities as he supports his father's reign, while also preparing for his own time as king. "He knows the future [of the monarchy] rests on his, Catherine's and his kids' shoulders, and that's a lot of pressure," a friend told The Times. "He is going to step up and deliver."
But there is one title that William can no longer claim as his own because he has been dethroned by none other than action star Vin Diesel.
Vin Diesel is now the sexiest bald man in the world
While William, Prince of Wales, is next in line to the British throne, there is one crown he no longer gets to wear. The prince has been dethroned as the hottest bald man in the world, with the crown now resting on actor Vin Diesel's head. In a study by SEO agency Reboot (via New York Post), Diesel scored high on all factors, including facial Golden Ratio, Twitter sentiment analysis, net worth, and height. Actor Stanley Tucci came in second, followed by actor Shemar Moore, and Pitbull. Prince William rounded out the top five.
While William had a beautiful (and lush) head of blonde hair through his childhood and teen years, his hair appeared to have started thinning in 2010. The prince then started shaving his head in 2018, per USA Today. His lack of hair doesn't seem to bother him, though. In fact, he has joked about his bald head in the past, most recently at an awards ceremony in June 2022. After presenting a trophy to Oscar-nominated hair stylist Martin Samuel — who has worked on movies including "Pirates of the Caribbean," "Enough," and "Evita," (per IMDb) — William mentioned his hair deficit backstage. "And then [the Duke] said, 'Well I don't really have much hair to speak of,' and I said, 'but your wife does have beautiful hair,' so he said, 'I'll tell her that,'" Martin shared, per Hello!.