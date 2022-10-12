Fans Told The List Which TikTok Hair Trend They Want To Try - Exclusive Survey

Unless you are totally off the grid, you probably have at least some form of social media. From the early days of Facebook to the growing craze of BeReal, there is a social media platform for almost everybody. One of the most popular apps in recent years is the app formerly known as Musical.ly — TikTok.

Since its expansion and transformation in 2018, TikTok has taken the world by storm as one of the fastest-growing social media sites in history (via BBC). Thanks to the TikTok algorithm, we see hundreds of trends each day. From memes to the latest dance craze, TikTok has impacted what we buy, how we talk, and even our personal style. Style influencers from all over the world post their makeup tips and skincare routines, encouraging their audiences to experiment with all different types of beauty trends. One of the most popular beauty trends is all about hair.

Whereas once we would rely on the opinion of our stylist, we can now seek the advice of hundreds of TikTok creators who post real-time tutorials and advice about different ways to style our hair. But with all the hair hacks we scroll past each day, which ones are really worth our time? To find out, The List conducted a survey that asked 600 people, "Which TikTok hair trend would you be most willing to try?"