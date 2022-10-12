Viral Beauty Brand Glossier Is About To Be Given The Tell-All Treatment

To nail the clean girl makeup trend, all you need are five products: exfoliator, sunscreen, dewy primer, cream products, and brown gel. Glossier – the viral beauty brand Millennials worship at the altar of — has built a brand on these products long before the #cleangirlmakeup hashtag started trending on TikTok.

If you're new to the clean girl aesthetic or Glossier, let's catch you up: even before the COVID-19 pandemic, makeup has been trending more towards natural and minimal — words that easily describe Glossier, a beauty brand that got its start online. According to Glossier founder Emily Weiss, the company was born from her watching the shift in power dynamics between the consumer and the beauty industry. When she started her beauty blog, Into the Gloss, in 2010, Wired reports Weiss noticed that fashion and beauty were transitioning from defining people's personal styles to consumers deciding what different styles said about them.

From this realization, Glossier was able to grow from a small internet startup to a company valued at over $1 billion, per Wired. A beauty brand "for people who are already pretty," Weiss told The Cut that she knows there isn't just one influencer to rule them all anymore. "It's not about one person being the rule-marker tastemaker. That's not how people are shopping anymore," she said, adding, "Women are discovering beauty products through their friends, full stop."

Now, the story of the beauty brand and its founder will be coming to your bookshelves in summer of 2023.