Lara Trump's Birthday Party Decorations Have Twitter In A Tizzy
While she may not get as much press as her famous father-in-law, Lara Trump, the wife of Eric Trump, still makes her voice heard. Formerly a pastry chef, Lara has gone on to a TV career that includes a stint as a producer, a Fox News contributor, and the host of her own podcast, "The Right View." When Donald Trump was in office, she acted as a senior adviser to his re-election campaign, and Lara continues to support him to this day, even if it backfires sometimes. When she criticized President Biden for "vacationing" in Delaware on weekends, commenters were quick to point out that the former president went golfing nearly 300 times in his presidency (via HuffPost).
How supportive is Lara of her father-in-law? Apparently enough to share the spotlight with him on her big day. On October 13, 2022, she revealed on Instagram that she had just been treated to a surprise 40th birthday bash, all arranged by Eric. "Y'all got me!!!!!!" Lara announced on her Instagram feed. "Totally blown away by all of the friends and family who came from near and far to surprise me on my 20th anniversary of my 20th birthday. I LOVE YOU ALL SO MUCH!!!" Lara ended with a warning for Eric: "He's next!!!"
The video and photos Lara included in her story show that a good time was had by all. But they also reveal an odd choice of décor for a milestone birthday party.
Some on Twitter wondered who was really being celebrated
Lara Trump’s 40th birthday party last night. Very festive table decorations. pic.twitter.com/QfrHYSaWUv— Ron Filipkowski 🇺🇦 (@RonFilipkowski) October 13, 2022
Lara Trump's surprise party was everything a birthday girl could want: a swanky location, an abundance of friends and family, food and drink, a beautiful tiered cake. (Since Eric Trump owns the Trump Winery business, one might assume that his bottles were on hand.) But what caught the most attention on social media was the table decorations. Placed at every setting was a "Make America Great Again" baseball cap in one of the sherbet-colored tones that made up the party's color scheme. Lara's Instagram post of the event shows a number of guests wearing the headgear.
"Hats as party favors? Could he get tackier or more chintzy?" asked a Twitter user. Agreed another, "MAGA ballcaps in a choice of colors? Worst party favor." Others pointed out that the hats were more of a campaign gimmick than a celebration of the guest of honor. "Lara Trump's birthday party, which is exactly why Donald is the center of attention," commented a user. Then there was the photo shown here, posted by a number of Twitter members. Donald Trump is seated at the center of the table, flanked by children Donald Jr. and Ivanka and their spouses. Many wondered why the former president wasn't posing with his daughter-in-law.
Humorist Paul Rudnick also noted that the House Committee's final January 6 public hearing took place the following day. "I wonder if Lara Trump will always remember her birthday as the day her father-in-law and meal ticket got subpoenaed."