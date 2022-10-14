Lara Trump's Birthday Party Decorations Have Twitter In A Tizzy

While she may not get as much press as her famous father-in-law, Lara Trump, the wife of Eric Trump, still makes her voice heard. Formerly a pastry chef, Lara has gone on to a TV career that includes a stint as a producer, a Fox News contributor, and the host of her own podcast, "The Right View." When Donald Trump was in office, she acted as a senior adviser to his re-election campaign, and Lara continues to support him to this day, even if it backfires sometimes. When she criticized President Biden for "vacationing" in Delaware on weekends, commenters were quick to point out that the former president went golfing nearly 300 times in his presidency (via HuffPost).

How supportive is Lara of her father-in-law? Apparently enough to share the spotlight with him on her big day. On October 13, 2022, she revealed on Instagram that she had just been treated to a surprise 40th birthday bash, all arranged by Eric. "Y'all got me!!!!!!" Lara announced on her Instagram feed. "Totally blown away by all of the friends and family who came from near and far to surprise me on my 20th anniversary of my 20th birthday. I LOVE YOU ALL SO MUCH!!!" Lara ended with a warning for Eric: "He's next!!!"

The video and photos Lara included in her story show that a good time was had by all. But they also reveal an odd choice of décor for a milestone birthday party.