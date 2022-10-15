King Charles' Coronation Already Has International Controversy Brewing

The details for King Charles III's coronation have finally been confirmed, and preparations are underway for the event, which will be held on Saturday, May 6, 2023 at Westminster Abbey. In the announcement, the palace stated, "The coronation will reflect the monarch's role today and look towards the future, while being rooted in long-standing traditions and pageantry."

Sources have revealed that Charles's event will be different from the coronation of his late mother, Queen Elizabeth II. According to The Telegraph, the guest list will be capped at 2,000 people, compared to the 8,000 that attended almost 70 years ago. The ceremony — which will be conducted by the Archbishop of Canterbury — will also be much shorter for Charles, clocking in at just one hour, instead of three, per the Daily Mail.

William, Prince of Wales, will also play an important role in the coronation, and his two older children, Prince George of Wales and Princess Charlotte of Wales, are both expected to be in attendance. "The ceremony will likely highlight the line of succession, with William, Kate, and their children featured more prominently than other members of the family," royal author Katie Nicholl wrote in Vanity Fair.

Of course, Charles's wife, Camilla, Queen Consort, will also be crowned during the coronation. But a crown that she was planning to wear to the ceremony is already stirring up controversy.