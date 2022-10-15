Joe Biden's Comment On California Gas Prices Left Both Allies And Adversaries Confused

A taco run turned into a PR nightmare for President Joe Biden when he was grilled by a Los Angeles-based reporter about $7 per gallon gas prices in the area (via New York Post). The Democratic leader, whose most recent instance of putting his foot in his mouth heartbreakingly involved how his son Beau passed away, then lobbed a response that is not sitting well with, well, anyone. "Well, that's always been the case here," the commander in chief answered the reporter's question about skyrocketing costs at the pump in the Golden State.

Biden went on to claim that gas prices are down $1.35 across the country. Finally, the soon-to-be 80-year-old, whose birthday celebration is reportedly going to be rather quiet this year, changed the subject to declare his administration would be working on housing, saying it is the most important thing we have to do in terms of that." Not only were people left scratching their heads about the gas prices claim, but Biden's comment about housing also seemed unclear.

While Twitter pounced, it's important to first look at the facts. According to Snopes, gas prices did dip below $2 per gallon under Donald Trump. But many factors may have contributed to the low cost of fuel, including a lack of demand during the height of the pandemic. And while gas prices nationwide have been falling in recent months according to CNBC, folks on the ground in California were ready to refute the President's comments about the cost of gas in their state.