The 5 Most Chaotic Moments From The Winter House Season 2 Premiere

With Paige DeSorbo and Craig Conover finally being official, their time in the cabin was guaranteed to get interesting, per People. But what no one could have predicted was how his relationship with DeSorbo's bestie, Ciara Miller, would play out. After all, the duo initially had it made as Miller was also dating Conover's bestie Austen Kroll, but when that exploded, tensions seemed to rise between Conover and Miller, per Entertainment Tonight.

Immediately in the very first episode, it's very clear that Miller and Conover's seemingly playful clashing is rubbing DeSorbo the wrong way. Not only is their tension palpable, but it resulted in some of the most chaotic moments of the episode. From a whipped cream food fight to screaming in each other's faces, the first night in the cabin was filled with uncomfortable moments as Conover got a little too carried away drinking and seemed to decide Miller was his victim. A choice which DeSorbo clearly got more and more irritated with the more chaotic it would get.

DeSorbo even resorted to attacking Conover herself with whipped cream and making it clear that she was choosing Miller's side by saying, "Sorry, that's my friend!" The whipped cream clash was just the start of Conover's chaos though.