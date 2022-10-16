BravoCon 2022: Andy Cohen Confirms Dorinda Medley's Future On RHONY

When it comes to former "The Real Housewives of New York" cast member Dorinda Medley's exit from the show after six seasons, Bravo itself has now confirmed that she was put on "pause" rather than fired. Network producer Lisa Shannon said in a panel for "The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip" at 2022 BravoCon, "I will verify that the words 'on pause' were used," in reference to Medley's casting. "She went on pause."

Executive producer Andy Cohen has also said this was the case for Medley. He told Page Six in 2020, "I am really hopeful that this is indeed a pause, and that she will rejoin the show at some point." He added that once she had been "renewed and refreshed," he would have her back. "I have said that to her a couple of times, and by the way, I do not say that too often."

"The good news is he didn't use the word 'fired,'" Medley confirmed with Today in March. "He used 'pause' because it seems so much kinder." Perhaps Dorinda Medley will appear on Bravo's new branch of the "RHONY" franchise, "RHONY: Legacy," which will feature favorite former cast members and premiere alongside an all new "RHONY" reboot and cast, per Variety.

At BravoCon, Medley told the outlet, "I've heard more about the new girls [on the rebooted 'RHONY'] than I have about 'Legacy.'" However, the star expressed her interest in participating in the new series. "Listen, if you hear something, call me! I'll be at Blue Stone Manor waiting, decorating for Halloween," she joked.