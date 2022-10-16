BravoCon 2022: Ashley Darby Adds Fuel To Luke Gulbranson Romance Rumors
BravoCon 2022 is giving us everything we need and more. The convention, held in New York City, is an action-packed flurry of drama and fun, spanning October 14 to 16. While fans of the "Real Housewives" franchise are in their element, the event has also been called out for being a tad too chaotic for many guests' palates. Some compared BravoCon to the infamous Fyre Festival, an event that promised celebrity sightings but instead, left ticket-holders stranded on an island (via BBC). "Waiting hours in lines for panels only for there to be stampedes in, no chairs, people camping out all day to not let others in, no use of the RFID bands," one Twitter user wrote. "It's a sh*t show."
However, it ain't all bad. Andy Cohen confirmed what we've all been wondering about Dorinda Medley's future on "The Real Housewives of New York." And, true to the Bravo world, we got some good, old fashioned drama. Whitney Rose and Heather Gay's already-tumultuous relationship took a turn for the worse.
There was relationship news too. Ashley Darby of "The Real Housewives of Potomac" updated fans about her split from husband Michael Darby in April 2022, per People. "Michael is a great dad. A-1, such a wonderful dad," she said. However, she also hinted that there might be news in terms of her future love life.
Ashley Darby says she wants Luke Gulbranson
During the BravoCon 2022 panel "Potomac Takes Manhattan," hosted by Gia Peppers, some of the panelists teased Ashley Darby about a budding romance between herself and Luke Gulbranson of "Summer House." While Darby was discussing the details of her split from husband, Michael Darby, fans in the crowd yelled "Luke," according to a reporter from The List.
In response to this, fellow panelist Candiace Dillard-Bassett said to Darby, "We want Luke, Ashley!" Darby replied, "I mean, I do too so it's good." She continued, "We hung out last night ... like, off the reserve." Later, a fan followed up by asking, "We want to know what happened with Luke last night." Darby replied, "We actually went to the After Dark party last night and had a really fun time." Then, she said, "A girl don't kiss and tell." Dang!
Darby wasn't done talking about Gulbranson. "Luke is really cute," she told Page Six. "We've exchanged numbers, so I'm definitely down to see what this is all about. He's someone I definitely see myself having fun with." However, she isn't cashing in her chips just yet. She also told Page Six that she had chatted with Brian Benni of "Family Karma" and had a great time, but she added that the experience was completely "innocent." We'll have to wait and see!