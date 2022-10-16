BravoCon 2022: Ashley Darby Adds Fuel To Luke Gulbranson Romance Rumors

During the BravoCon 2022 panel "Potomac Takes Manhattan," hosted by Gia Peppers, some of the panelists teased Ashley Darby about a budding romance between herself and Luke Gulbranson of "Summer House." While Darby was discussing the details of her split from husband, Michael Darby, fans in the crowd yelled "Luke," according to a reporter from The List.

In response to this, fellow panelist Candiace Dillard-Bassett said to Darby, "We want Luke, Ashley!" Darby replied, "I mean, I do too so it's good." She continued, "We hung out last night ... like, off the reserve." Later, a fan followed up by asking, "We want to know what happened with Luke last night." Darby replied, "We actually went to the After Dark party last night and had a really fun time." Then, she said, "A girl don't kiss and tell." Dang!

Darby wasn't done talking about Gulbranson. "Luke is really cute," she told Page Six. "We've exchanged numbers, so I'm definitely down to see what this is all about. He's someone I definitely see myself having fun with." However, she isn't cashing in her chips just yet. She also told Page Six that she had chatted with Brian Benni of "Family Karma" and had a great time, but she added that the experience was completely "innocent." We'll have to wait and see!