BravoCon 2022: Larsa Pippen Skirts Rumors She's Dating Michael Jordan's Son
Larsa Pippen is a major face at the 2022 BravoCon convention in New York City, among others like Teresa Giudice, Kandi Burruss, and Erika Jayne. The convention, which took place from October 14 to 16, aired tons of drama from recent Bravo programming. For instance, Kandi Burruss addressed NeNe Leakes' lawsuit against Bravo, according to People, which she later dismissed. Then, Sutton Stracke threw shade at all of her cast mates on "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills." It was glorious.
On top of all the "Housewives" drama, fans got a more intimate look into Christian Siriano, designer to the stars, and discovered that he's much more mellow and humble than Bravo fans might guess. It's clearly been an insightful convention. It certainly has been for fans of Pippen, familiar face of "The Real Housewives of Miami," and there were loads of questions for her, especially about what's happening with her relationship with Michael Jordan's son, Marcus Jordan. Are they dating or not? Pippen gave an answer (though a pretty evasive one, we have to say).
Larsa Pippen seems coy when answering fans about Marcus Jordan
For a little context, Larsa Pippen was spotted at Rolling Loud with Marcus Jordan in New York City in late September 2022, according to TMZ. The two were dancing, getting close, and it looked, by all accounts, to be a very intimate evening out — and this isn't even the first time they've been spotted out together. While Pippen can do whatever she wants, the situation is slightly awkward because her ex-husband, Scottie Pippen, was teammates with Michael Jordan when they played for the Chicago Bulls, according to the New York Post. It's all very juicy.
So at BravoCon, people dug in with questions at the "We're Going (Back) to Miami" panel. Here, a fan asked Pippen whether or not she was dating the NBA player's son. "You guys got to understand I'm friends with a lot of people," Pippen said, according to a reporter from The List. "I think sometimes if I go out with people I think it's magnified bigger than it actually is. We've been friends for three years or so and ... yeah." While this is a succinct enough answer, The List's reporter noted that Pippen seemed coy and uncomfortable, so there could be more to the story.