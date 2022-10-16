BravoCon 2022: Larsa Pippen Skirts Rumors She's Dating Michael Jordan's Son

For a little context, Larsa Pippen was spotted at Rolling Loud with Marcus Jordan in New York City in late September 2022, according to TMZ. The two were dancing, getting close, and it looked, by all accounts, to be a very intimate evening out — and this isn't even the first time they've been spotted out together. While Pippen can do whatever she wants, the situation is slightly awkward because her ex-husband, Scottie Pippen, was teammates with Michael Jordan when they played for the Chicago Bulls, according to the New York Post. It's all very juicy.

So at BravoCon, people dug in with questions at the "We're Going (Back) to Miami" panel. Here, a fan asked Pippen whether or not she was dating the NBA player's son. "You guys got to understand I'm friends with a lot of people," Pippen said, according to a reporter from The List. "I think sometimes if I go out with people I think it's magnified bigger than it actually is. We've been friends for three years or so and ... yeah." While this is a succinct enough answer, The List's reporter noted that Pippen seemed coy and uncomfortable, so there could be more to the story.